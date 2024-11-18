Nayanthara Beyond the Fairy Tale Review: Presents known but carefully put together facts about Lady Superstar's relationships and struggles

Name: Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale

Director: Amith Krishnan

Cast: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nelson Dilipkumar and more

Duration: 1 hour and 22 minutes

On the occasion of Nayanthara's birthday, Netflix released a documentary celebrating her superstardom. The film, titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, chronicles the journey of the Lady Superstar and reveals the challenges of being an actor. It also highlights how one can find peace with the right partner in a chaotic world.

Directed by Amith Krishnan, the documentary features interviews with several A-listers including Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Atlee, Nelson Dilipkumar, Sathyan Anthikad, and more.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale - Review

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale begins with an adorable clip of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan sharing a candid moment, where she refers to him as her shy best friend. Like a typical documentary, it opens with a close-up shot of the subject to bring in a cinematic touch. It appears that director Amith Krishnan has thoroughly prepared and followed the principles of documentary filmmaking.

However, it feels somewhat staged as we see Nayanthara's team discussing the obstacles preventing their Tirupati wedding from taking place. It’s understood that weddings are never easy and often come with challenges. However, the individuals in the frame seem as though they have been directed to act in a certain way. From there, the narrative shifts into the story of her journey into showbiz.

She expresses her desire to give hope and spread happiness through her documentary. But did she live up to these aspirations? That remains to be seen.

It may seem a bit flimsy at first, but viewers soon begin to grasp the storyline. Nayanthara, earlier known as Diana Kurien, never wished to become an actor. As the daughter of an Air Force officer, she spent her childhood in a close-knit family. She recalls growing up in a disciplined environment where watching movies was a rare occurrence.

However, fate had other plans. One day, director Sathyan Anthikkad spotted Nayanthara’s face on a magazine cover and immediately wanted to cast her in Sheela’s comeback film titled Manassinakkare. Although initially hesitant, she agreed to play a role opposite Jayaram.

This marked the beginning of her journey as she soon signed her next film alongside the renowned Malayalam actor Mohanlal. From there, she steadily climbed the ladder of stardom and worked with icons like Mammootty, Rajinikanth, and many others. From this point, it became clear that there was no turning back for Nayanthara.

While she seemed unstoppable, her lowest point came with the Suriya starrer Ghajini. Nayanthara opens up about being trolled for her physical appearance and facing body shaming. During that time, she was also dealing with personal challenges as her father had fallen ill, leaving her mother to shoulder all the responsibilities.

While the documentary perfectly traces her initial journey in showbiz, it also sheds light on the relentless efforts actors put in to woo their audience. However, the film is not just about Nayanthara focusing on the challenges of being an actress but also about how she confronts her inner demons.

It reveals to viewers that even a superstar can be as vulnerable as anyone else. Rising above public criticism and overcoming life’s lowest moments is no easy feat and the documentary showcases Nayanthara's resilience in doing just that.

What works in the documentary?

Amith Krishnan excels in the documentary by not only narrating Nayanthara's life struggles but also showcasing her as a powerful figure in the South Indian film industry. The interviews with A-listers seamlessly connect with viewers, holding the first half of the documentary together.

Celebrities like Nagarjuna, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Sethupathi, Upendra, and others describe Nayanthara as a true warrior who knows her place in showbiz. Meanwhile, interviews with Tamannaah Bhatia, Taapsee Pannu, Parvathy, and Radikaa highlight how her bold film choices shattered stereotypes and earned her the title of "Lady Superstar."

While the first half focuses on Nayanthara's acting journey, the second half beautifully narrates her love story with Vignesh Shivan which began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Despite recent controversies surrounding the film, it was Dhanush who informed Radikaa that Nayanthara was dating Vignesh. At the time, no one on the team knew they had secretly fallen in love.

Amid tensions, tears, and joyous smiles, the couple confessed their feelings for each other despite initial hesitance. Their love story culminated in a grand wedding at a glass house in Mahabalipuram. To honor her mother's dream of a Christian wedding, Nayanthara incorporated elements of both cultures into her bridal ensemble.

The documentary beautifully captures their wedding attended by luminaries such as Suriya, Jyotika, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Anirudh Ravichander, Mani Ratnam, and others. From Nayanthara walking down the aisle to the couple seeking blessings from elders, every moment is portrayed with grace.

The documentary ends on an emotional note with Nayanthara expressing her contentment and declaring she now has everything she ever wanted in life. She also shares unseen glimpses of her twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, showcasing how life has come full circle.

What doesn’t work in the documentary?

The 1-hour and 22-minute documentary primarily focuses on Nayanthara's wedding with Vignesh Shivan. While the portrayal was undeniably beautiful, it didn’t necessarily have to dominate the narrative.

In the first half, Nayanthara briefly discusses her failed relationships, a topic that even caught Nagarjuna's attention during a film shoot. However, this part was only lightly touched upon and lacked depth.

The documentary also features a moment where Nayanthara reveals how she took a break from acting for the sake of a man in her life. Unfortunately, the makers chose to present this significant detail in just a few seconds and seemingly avoided a deeper exploration of her vulnerabilities.

It felt as though the filmmakers deliberately avoided any narrative that might alter the audience's perception of her carefully maintained public image.

Instead of thoroughly exploring these challenging aspects of her life, the documentary pivots to her relationship with Vignesh Shivan and their wedding preparations. While her love story is touching, it overshadows her professional journey which could have been more impactful to viewers.

Interestingly, Vignesh comes across as more genuine in the documentary whereas Nayanthara appears to focus on preserving her public persona. The staging of certain moments makes the documentary feel less authentic.

Ultimately, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale feels like a story she wanted to share, rather than the one viewers might have expected to see. While the documentary leaves audiences teary-eyed, the portrayal seems far removed from reality.

The verdict

If you want to see a fairy tale wedding and love story, then this documentary is made for you. But, if you are looking for something more real then this might disappoint you.

However, Amith Krishnan did a good job with Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale and viewers get to see a different side of the actress altogether.

Watch the trailer below:

