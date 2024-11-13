‘I was labeled jinxed’: When Vidya Balan opened up on being replaced in South films

Vidya Balan has established herself as a notable name in Bollywood over the years. But the true Tamilite did also strive forth to get a foothold in South cinema itself, only to be thrown out of films and called jinxed. The diva once opened up about those unheard facets of her career, which impacted her to the extent of losing all her confidence.

In an interview with India Today, Vidya Balan had remembered how for as far as one and a half years of her work in South cinema, no project of hers seemed to materialize and attain completion. She revealed how people tagged her Jinxed after she signed two Malayalam films, both of which got shelved after nearly half of the shooting was completed.

Vidya also revealed doing one film with Malayalam star Mohanlal, during which she also simultaneously bagged a few more offers. However, when the film itself got shelved after a few days of shooting, all those offers were also withdrawn, leaving her confidence shaken.

She said, “When I first did my feature film with Mohanlal in Malayalam, I received 7-8 film offers after my first schedule. The only problem was that the film got shelved after the first schedule. Not only did the film get shelved, but I was also replaced in all the other films. I was labeled Jinxed after that. My confidence was deeply affected when I was replaced in all those films.

That’s not all. These rejections were not only restricted to her stint in the Malayalam film industry. Vidya Balan mentioned that she eventually also lost out on a significant and big Tamil film, from which she was quite literally kicked out.

For the unversed, beside South films, Vidya also has worked in the Bengali film industry with the film Bhalo Theko in 2003. On the other hand, her Bollywood debut was with the movie Parineeta in 2005.

Well, while she herself could not strike a fortune in the South film industry, Vidya Balan has always preserved a great sense of reverence and appreciation for the kind of work that has been done in the regional film industry.

For instance, speaking with Rekha Menon during the promotions of her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the diva expressed her love for Malayalam actress Urvashi. She compared how Bollywood does not narrate scripts for women in comedy like the ones performed by the yesteryear star. Vidya tagged Urvashi as her all-time favorite.

Moreover, she even complimented actors like Fahadh Fasil, Basil Joseph and more and said, “I love the work Fahadh is doing. Actually so many of them. There is Basil Joseph. I also like Anna Ben as an actor.”

On the work front, Vidya’s latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, has recorded a massive success at the box office post-release.

