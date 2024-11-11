Mohanlal’s wife Suchitra opens up on disliking his films: ‘I just couldn’t digest’

Mohanlal has remained an unabashed hero for his fans across all generations. While his versatile performances have consistently left audiences spellbound, his wife, Suchitra, has a different perspective. In fact, she has openly expressed her mixed feelings about some of his films. Read on to find out what the star's wife had to say about her husband’s prolific filmography.

In a conversation with Rekha Menon, Suchitra, the daughter of film producer K. Balaji, revealed that she hasn’t always been able to appreciate some of her husband’s films. She added that she has always been upfront about her opinions on his work.

She said, “If I don’t like a film, I say it. There are several films of his that I just couldn’t digest."

Continuing the conversation, Suchitra emphasized that while she may not enjoy certain films of Mohanlal’s, this does not undermine the hard work put in by each and every member of the cast and crew. She assured that no film is made with the intention of being bad from the start.

In her own words: “A film is the result of a lot of people’s hard work. No one makes a movie with the intention of it being bad. It’s not just my opinion that matters; filmmaking is a collaborative process. Everyone involved works hard, and no one ever sets out to make a bad movie.”

For those unacquainted, Mohanlal and Suchitra tied the knot in April 1988. Despite being the wife of such a renowned actor, Suchitra prefers to keep a low profile. The couple is blessed with two children: their son, Pranav Mohanlal, and their daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal.

Mohanlal’s son, Pranav, has followed in his father’s footsteps and ventured into acting. He is also a playback singer. His daughter, Vismaya, on the other hand, has established herself as a notable author.

On the work front, Mohanlal has several films lined up, including Barroz, L2: Empuraan, Vrushabha, Ram, and a cameo in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

