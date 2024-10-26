Vidya Balan praises Malayalam actors Urvashi and Fahadh Faasil; says ‘They don't write comedy roles for women in Hindi cinema…’

Vidya Balan was recently roped in for an interview with Rekha Menon, where the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress was all high in praise for Malayalam actors. Talking about how Hindi cinema doesn’t offer many comedy roles to women, the actress said, “They don't write comedy roles for women in Hindi cinema. In Malayalam, you have Urvashi chechi. She is my all-time favorite.”

The actress further exemplified how actors like Urvashi and Sridevi handled comedy with ease but haven’t seen much of the same in any other actresses lately. Speaking more about Malayalam cinema, Vidya also said, “I love the work Fahadh is doing. Actually so many of them. There is Basil Joseph. I also like Anna Ben as an actor.”

The actress also revealed that she is very keen on doing comedy roles in cinema and that is why she uses social media to do quirky posts on them. Vidya also explained that she is also ready to do films in Malayalam but she needs to get good roles for that too happen.

Vidya Balan had previously made a special appearance in a Malayalam movie back in 2011 for the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer film Urumi. The epic historical drama movie directed by Santosh Sivan was set in the 16th century of Kerala, when the Portuguese dominated the Indian Ocean.

The film focuses on the revenge tale of a man called Murikkancheri Kelu against the oppressors for killing his father, banding along with several others who were wronged. The movie also had Prabhu Deva and Genelia D'Souza in lead roles, marking their debut in Malayalam.

Moving ahead, Vidya Balan last appeared this year in the movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, directed by debutant Shirsha Guha Thakurta. The rom-com flick also had actors Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy in lead roles too.

Now, the actress is next set to appear in the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Anees Bazmee directorial horror-comedy would be the 3rd installment in the film franchise, with Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri also playing lead roles. The film is slated to release in theaters on November 1, 2024.

