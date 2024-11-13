Prabhas’ next The Raja Saab compared to Harry Potter level visuals? Producer spills the beans

Prabhas’ exciting work front with some of the most anticipated projects has gotten his fans to stay on their toes with newer updates. Recently, film producer Bhushan Kumar gave another interesting tidbit about the upcoming film, which has an interesting relation to the iconic Harry Potter film series.

During an interview with Connect Cine, Bhushan Kumar mentioned that the visuals for Prabhas’ The Raja Saab would be spectacular and unforeseen. He further added that while watching the same, he was quite easily able to relate it with those used in the iconic Harry Potter films.

Bhushan said, “The visuals in the film are fantastic. Some scenes reminded me of the Hollywood movie Harry Potter.”

Not just that, the producer also commented on the audio rights of the Prabhas starrer and revealed that it was acquired for a whopping budget. As per reports surrounding this buzz, the producer secured the deal at Rs 25 crores.

It was back on October 23, 2024, when the makers of Prabhas’ film dropped its motion poster, unveiling its genre and other details. Well, the first look at Prabhas' rugged and mysterious look for the role made his fans go berserk.

Check out the motion poster here:

For the unversed, The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and is slated for a pan-India release on April 10, 2025. Bankrolled under People Media Factory, it will feature Prabhas in a completely new avatar, leaving a lot of excitement amongst people to witness his performance.

Besides Prabhas, the film also stars Nidhi Agerwal as the leading lady. Other actors include Malavika Mohanan, Anupam Kher, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Murali Sharma, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and others.

Advertisement

On the work front, besides The Raja Saab, Prabhas also has gathered buzz for some other projects, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, Prashanth Neel’s Salaar 2, and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji.

ALSO READ: Suriya starrer Kanguva hits roadblock as Madras High Court demands to deposit a hefty amount before its release; Here's what we know