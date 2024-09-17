Identity first look out: Tovino Thomas-Trisha Krishnan starrer promises a raging plotline with a hint of action in the Malayalam crime thriller

Akhil Paul-directed Malayalam crime thriller Identity has been one of the much-hyped projects in South cinema. Right from the very day when the project was announced, fans have showcased unbelievable excitement towards it. The film stars Trisha Krishnan, Tovino Thomas, Vinay Rai, Mandira Bedi, Aju Varghese and others in pivotal roles. Recently, the makers dropped the first-ever poster of the film, thereby revealing the first looks of some of the main characters.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers of Identity dropped the much-awaited poster of the film. It featured three main characters of the film, essayed by Trisha Krishnan, Tovino Thomas and Vinay Rai.

From the glimpse and background of the poster, one can easily understand the underlying mystery that the project will carry in the thriller genre. Moreover, from the expressions of the actors, a stern and somber look exemplifies the intensity of the roles that they would portray.

Check out the post here:

For the unversed, the project is bankrolled under Ragam Movies. The plot and screenplay have been co-written by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The musical scoreboard for Identity is being handled by Jakes Bejoy.

The film reprises the hit on-screen pairing of Trisha Krishnan and Tovino Thomas. The duo had previously worked together in the 2020 film titled Forensic. As a result, the fans can expect to witness an incredible on-screen chemistry between the two actors once more, something that has been extremely lauded previously.

Well, it was back on July 2, 2024, when Tovino Thomas had wound up the shooting schedule for Identity. The actor had dropped a loving group picture with the cast and crew of the film and also penned a heartwarming note expressing his journey while shooting the project.

Check it out here:

On the work front, Tovino Thomas recently delivered a promising hit to the box office with his film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM). The film received applause from audiences alike and even got rave reviews from the critics.

Trisha Krishnan, on the other hand, stunned everyone with her electrifying dance moves to the beats of the song Matta in Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT. She also has a number of interesting projects in the pipeline, including Vidaa Muyarchi with Ajith, Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi, Thug Life with Kamal Haasan and more.

