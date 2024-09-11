Tovino Thomas in tears ahead of Ajayante Randam Moshanam’s release; here’s why

Tovino Thomas is all set to play the lead role in his much-awaited adventure movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), slated to release on September 12, 2024. In a recent press event for the film’s release, the actor had gotten emotional and tear-filled over the strenuous process they had to face while making the film.

In the press event, the actor said, “I can’t thank enough people who were a big part of making this film. We had to face various obstacles while making this movie, even though when we think about it now, we laugh it off. We have cried together, fought with each other, and I have smiled too…” (translated from Malayalam)

The movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has been in the making for more than six years now. The film, which is written and directed by debutant Jithin Laal, is an action-adventure flick set in the realms of mystique and folklore.

The is set in three different timelines and travels through three different individuals of the same lineage, each having their own destiny to be fulfilled. Taking place in Northern Kerala, the film features Tovino Thomas in a triple role, playing the characters Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan.

All of them are entrusted to protect and safeguard an important treasure in the lands of Chothi Kaavu in the village of Haripuram, which is said to have fallen off from a celestial body. The film’s trailer showcases a variety of themes, including fantasy elements as well.

With Tovino in the lead role, the movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Krithi Shetty, Surabhi Lakshmi, Aishwarya Rajesh, Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Kabir Duhan Singh, Pramod Shetty, Sanju Sivram, Santhosh Keezhattoor, Anson Paul, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, and many more in critical roles.

Check out the film’s trailer here:

Coming to Tovino’s work front, the actor is also reprising his role as Jatin Ramdas in the upcoming sequel L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. Furthermore, the actor will also be sharing the screen space with Trisha Krishnan for his next movie, Identity, which is touted to be a thriller flick.

