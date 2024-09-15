Trisha Krishnan soaks up the sun and unwinds with friends on her tropical getaway; see PICS from yacht

Trisha Krishnan recently took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her perfect holiday with close friends. The VidaaMuyarchi actress dropped several photos and videos of herself enjoying a day by the beachside. She also shared a video of her relaxing on a yacht donning a blue and white printed jumpsuit.

Trisha took to her Instagram stories to share photos and videos from her tropical getaway. In the first, the actress can be seen watching the sunrise against a beautiful backdrop. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "I could get used to this. #islandvibes."

Next, she dropped a photo of herself enjoying a dragon fruit drink by the beachside in broad daylight. Trisha also enjoyed a day out with her loved ones on a lavish yacht and shared a chaotic video of the same. The Vishwambhara actress is having a blast during her tropical vacation, seemingly in the Bahamas, after taking some time off from work.

Trisha is currently on cloud nine as she has several promising films in her lineup. Not only that, but she has also been basking in the success of The GOAT as she featured in a song titled Matta. Ever since the song released, it has gone viral on social media with many fans reminiscing about Trisha and Vijay's iconic dance number Appadi Podu from the film Ghilli.

Trisha even shared some BTS photos from The GOAT sets and wrote, "Just a lil jig that happened with my favorites." Soon after she made the post, her fans took to the comments to share their reactions.

A fan wrote, "Favourite pair of all time," while another user commented, "Demigod’s level beauty my lovely @trishakrishnan in that song. Nanga elarum matta watching you on screen, shine like that."

Meanwhile, Trisha will next be seen in the film VidaaMuyarchi co-starring Ajith Kumar. She will also be sharing screen space with Chiranjeevi in Vishwambhara. The actress is also rumored to be joining Good Bad Ugly as the female lead, however, the reports are not confirmed yet.

