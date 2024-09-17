When Naga Chaitanya talked about changing morse code tattoo of his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'There's nothing to...'

Naga Chaitanya used to be very secretive about his morse code tattoo on his left hand. However, during the promotion of his film Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor was asked to share some of his craziest fans' experiences. Responding to the question, he finally broke the silence on his tattoo and shared the story behind it.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, he said that some of his fans try to copy the tattoo he has without knowing the meaning behind it. He mentioned that he would never suggest anyone get his tattoo. He said, "I’ve met a few fans who have tattooed my name and all that and imitated this tattoo (points to his arm). This is not something you would want."

Naga Chaitanya further shared that the morse code tattoo signifies his wedding date with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He said, "It's the day I got married. I wouldn’t want the fans to get that."

As the Thandel actor talked about his tattoo after his divorce from Samantha, he was asked whether he would ever change it. Naga Chaitanya laughed and said, "I haven’t thought about it till date. There’s nothing to change. It’s fine."

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also had a 'Chay' tattoo inked above her waist and near her rib. In some of her pictures, she even flaunted the tattoo.

Previously, during an Ask Me Anything session on her social media handle, Samantha hinted that she does regret getting the Chay tattoo. She even responded to a fan asking about her tattoo and wrote, "My advice to my younger self would be not to get a tattoo. Ever!! Never get tattooed."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot following two rituals in 2017. However, after nearly four years of their marriage, they announced their divorce in 2021.

Naga Chaitanya is now engaged to The Night Manager actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The two exchanged rings on August 8 in the presence of their family members in Hyderabad.

