Ilaiyaraaja dismisses rumors of being escorted out of Srivilliputhur Andal Temple; ‘I am not one to compromise my self-respect…’

Legendary musical maestro Ilaiyaraaja recently got caught in a web of controversies when he was rumored to have been escorted out of Srivilliputhur Andal Temple in Tamil Nadu. However, the musician himself has cleared up the rumors on the same.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Ilaiyaraaja said that false rumors are being peddled all around under his name. Despite not going into the details, the musician said, “Some people are spreading false rumors centered around me. I am not one to compromise my self-respect at any time or place, and I will not compromise. They are spreading news that did not happen as if it happened. Fans and the public should not believe these rumors,” translated from Tamil.

See the official post here:

According to a report by PTI, the musician had arrived at the temple on December 15, 2024, for a concert. While being in conversation with a religious guru of the temple, the musician was about to enter the temple’s sanctum santorum.

However, Ilaiyaraaja was stopped from entering as only priests of the temple were allowed to enter the certain section where the processional deities were kept. This led the maestro to stop himself and give his prayers from the front of the shrine, and he was apparently also given full honors at the temple.

The musician had reportedly visited the Srivilliputhur Andal Temple to seek blessings before releasing his music composition Divya Pasuram. He was accompanied by Sadagopa Ramanuja Jeeyar and Sadagopa Ramanuja Iyer from the Sri Andal Jeeyar Mutt in Srivilliputhur.

Moving ahead, Ilaiyaraaja is soon set to hit the screens with his music as the movie Viduthalai Part 2 releases on December 20, 2024. Similar to the first installment, the musician has crafted the tracks and scores of the Vijay Sethupathi and Soori starrer, directed by Vetrimaaran.

The film’s first part, set in 1987, followed the police’s apprehension of an extremist group leader suspected of a train derailment. However, as the investigation grows deeper, a newly appointed police constable finds himself torn between his duty and moral conscience, caught in a conflict of interest. The sequel is set to showcase the rest of the suspense-filled tale and the true culprits.

