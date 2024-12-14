Vijay Sethupathi and Soori starrer Viduthalai: Part 2 to get an A certificate for political dialogues? Report

Vijay Sethupathi and Soori's Viduthalai: Part 2 is set to hit the big screens on December 20, 2024. As the release date approaches, the film is reportedly likely to receive an A certificate from the censor board.

According to a recent report by Valaipechu, the CBFC may grant the movie an A certificate due to its sharp political dialogues. However, the makers have yet to confirm the details regarding the censor certification.

The upcoming movie Viduthalai: Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Soori in the lead roles, serves as the sequel to the 2023 film Viduthalai: Part 1. Both films, directed by Vetrimaaran, are gripping period crime thrillers.

The first installment, set in 1987, revolved around a train derailment that led the police to suspect the leader of an extremist political group. As the investigation unfolded, a newly appointed police constable found himself torn between his duty and moral conscience, caught in a compelling conflict of interest.

As the movie ended on a note of suspense, the sequel is set to take a closer look at the extremist leader’s life and what had truly occurred for the train derailment. Besides Soori and Vijay, the film also had actors Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, and many more in key roles. The first installment was well received by the audiences and critics, emerging as a major hit.

As the sequel is just days away from release, the movie is set to have actors Manju Warrier, Kishore, Anurag Kashyap, Bose Venkat, and more in key new roles in addition to the first installment’s ensemble cast.

Moving ahead, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen this year in the movie Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan. The action revenge thriller was a massive success in theaters with great critical reports. Furthermore, the actor is next set to be seen in films like Ace and Train.

Additionally, there are also rumors of the actor playing a crucial role in Suriya’s Suriya 45 but it has not been confirmed yet.

