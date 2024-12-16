Santosh Sivan drops adorable throwback moment of Mahesh Babu with his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni; see PIC

Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni always tend to brighten up the screens whenever they come together. Now, filmmaker Santosh Sivan has unveiled an adorable throwback picture of the superstar and his daughter, making fans go gaga over this father-daughter duo.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the cinematographer-turned-director unveiled a gorgeous picture of the father and daughter, with both of them smiling in a quick moment. The picture shot in a monochromatic style surely captures their blissful nature.

See the picture feat. Mahesh Babu and Sitara Ghattamaneni here:

The throwback picture from Sitara’s childhood is surely a walk down memory lane for both of them. Moving ahead, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the prep work for his next movie, tentatively called SSMB29 or SSRMB.

Visionary director SS Rajamouli is helming the film, which is touted as a one-of-a-kind experience. Various actors are being considered for the leading roles. According to a recent report, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is being considered for the role of co-lead, but an official confirmation of the casting has not been made yet.

The movie is set to hit the big screens in two parts, with Mahesh donning a thick beard look for the film. The film is reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 900-1000 crores. Additionally, Vijayendra Prasad, the esteemed screenwriter of the movie, had earlier revealed the film would be a magnum opus, which took them 2 years to complete writing.

Advertisement

The film's prep work is nearing completion and is expected to go on floors in January 2025. Moreover, the film is said to be a “global feature,” with the superstar playing a role inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu myths.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in an acting role for the film Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor has also lent his voice to an upcoming Hollywood movie, Mufasa: The Lion. The superstar will be voicing the role of the titular character in the film’s Telugu version.

ALSO READ: Vijay Sethupathi REACTS to Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT and Suriya’s Kanguva gaining underwhelming response in Telugu; ‘Why should I talk…’