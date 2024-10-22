'I’ll be using more animals than RRR’: Did SS Rajamouli hint at an action sequence in Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29?

Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli's maiden project with Mahesh Babu, SSMB 29 (tentative title) has become the talk of the town. With each update related to the upcoming movie, the excitement around its release has been increasing. Recently, the RRR director hinted at his upcoming film SSMB 29 and shared an important update.

As per a report in Gulte.com, SS Rajamouli spoke to international journalists and said, "I mean I love animals. I keep using them in my films before. I’m pretty sure I’ll be using more animals than RRR in my forthcoming films. That’s for sure” This revelation has definitely made all moviegoers, especially die-hard fans of Mahesh Babu, excited to see the Telugu superstar in some action-packed sequences.

SS Rajamouli's connection with animals is seen in many films. Whether it is Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal starrer Magadheera or RC and Jr NTR's film RRR, the filmmakers have delivered some great cinematic experiences by using animals.

In his last blockbuster RRR, the interval sequence became one of the biggest highlights of the film. The sequence features multiple animals generated using VFX that fight along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Coming back to SSMB 29, celebrated screenwriter, director, and father of SS Rajamouli, Vijayendra Prasad recently revealed that SSMB 29 would begin shooting in January 2025. Moreover, the writer has also stated that it usually takes them 3-4 weeks to develop a story, but for Mahesh Babu, they have taken more than 2 years to develop the story of the film.

Advertisement

As per several reports, Mahesh Babu starrer is speculated to be a globe-trotting adventure. It would feature the Guntur Kaaram actor in a role rooted in Lord Hanuman of Hindu mythology. Moreover, there have also been rumors that the film would be a jungle adventure flick.

As per a report on Gulte.com, Mahesh Babu has been working hard for his role in the film. The actor is said to have undergone a massive physical transformation. Mahesh Babu’s recent long hair and beard look has gone viral on social media with several netizens assuming that it is for his film SSMB 29.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun seeks relief in case of violating code of conduct during AP elections 2024; submits quashing petition