Allu Arjun seeks relief in case of violating code of conduct during AP elections 2024; submits quashing petition

Allu Arjun grabbed the spotlight during the elections in Andhra Pradesh back in May 2024 after he violated the model code of conduct maintained during polling and visited Nandyal to show his support for YSRCP candidate Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. While an immediate case was filed against the actor on this matter, it seems the star has now taken up a completely different recourse.

The recent report suggests that Allu Arjun filed a petition to quash the existing case against him in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, where he was accused of violating Section 144 and Police Act 30, which were placed in action in Andhra Pradesh at that time. The actor’s visit to Nandyal to show his support for the candidate created a huge crowd gathering that went against the norms of poll conduct.

Seeking his relief from the case, Allu Arjun has moved to the HC now. The court has reportedly admitted the plea and has tentatively scheduled its hearing for Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

For the unversed, the fact that the actor showcased support to a candidate from a different party and not his uncle Pawan Kalyan for the same seat in the Andhra Pradesh constituency has allegedly caused a sort of conflict between the duo, and it has been speculated that there had been a rift between the families as well.

Amid it all, one of Pawan Kalyan’s opinions on how heroes in South cinema have not been portrayed ideally also caught attention, as many believed it was a dig at Allu Arjun.

However, the schism that has been repeatedly talked about has never been directly addressed by either of the two actors, making some speculate if it was just something blown out of proportion by the respective fan clubs of the actors.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is now focusing on the release of his next film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film is a part of his iconic Pushpa universe, directed by Sukumar. The actor will be reprising the same role in the film, that of a laborer turned smuggler of red sandalwood.

The project has been incredibly hyped by the massive fan following of the actor, adding to the fact that the makers have allegedly planned a grand release and reception of Pushpa 2 once it releases on December 6, 2024.

