SSMB29: Vijayendra Prasad reveals shoot for Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s film to start in Jan 2025; says it took 2 years to develop story

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli are joining their hands for the first time with their upcoming movie, tentatively called SSMB29. Now, the film’s writer and the latter’s father Vijayendra Prasad reveals much-awaited details about the movie!

In a Masterclass event with Vijayendra Prasad recently, the celebrated writer conveyed that the movie would begin shooting in January 2025. Moreover, the writer has also revealed that it usually takes them 3-4 weeks to develop a story but for Mahesh Babu, they have taken more than 2 years to develop it.

The highly anticipated film starring the superstar was earlier reported to be a "global feature" flick that is likely to include several international actors in its cast as well. The movie which is expected to be a globe-trotting adventure is being made on a grand cinematic scale.

Moreover, the eminent writer has also revealed that the movie is set to present a new world to the audience that hasn’t been explored in Indian cinema previously. The movie SSMB29 or SSRMB is still unclear on the entire cast with several rumors going around and awaiting an official confirmation.

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s professional front, the superstar was last seen earlier this year in the movie Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The action-drama flick presented the story of Ramana, a man who strives to reconnect with his estranged mother after she had abandoned him as a child.

The movie focuses on how the man rekindles with his mother while trying to understand why she chose to stay away from him. The movie featured an ensemble cast of actors like Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, and many more in key roles and eventually underperformed at the box office.

The superstar is next set to lend his voice in the Disney film Mufasa: The Lion King. The musical drama flick’s Telugu dubbed version is set to have Mahesh voice the character of Mufasa, bringing an iconic appeal to the orphan king’s adaptation.

Interestingly, legendary actor Brahmanandam is lending his voice to Pumbaa in the Telugu version with actor Ali voicing Timon.

