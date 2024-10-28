Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Dharsha Gupta gets eliminated from Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality TV show; netizens react

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi, has entered its fourth week. Surprisingly, actress Dharsha Gupta got eliminated from the house during the weekend episode. Her eviction came as a shock to some of the viewers, while others had already anticipated it.

After Dharsha got eliminated from the show, she dramatically smashed the BB trophy outside the house and departed after saying goodbye to her fellow contestants. As the actress joined host Vijay Sethupathi on the stage, she made some bold statements about the housemates and openly shared her point of view in front of the audience.

Vijay Sethupathi thanked Dharsha for joining the show and asked her to start "a fresh life" after leaving Bigg Boss Tamil 8. Before her, Ravindar Chandrasekaran and Arnav were evicted from the reality TV show.

Soon after Dharsha's elimination, netizens took to their social media handles to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "#Dharsha Evicted..! The only #GIRLS who genuinely felt bad for her were #Sachana and #Soundariya . Mathavangalam, #Shock 'a kora, shock'a kora! Too much ACT."

On the other hand, another user posted, "Well deserved eviction for Dharsha. Absolutely no spine. Turned out to be a sombu to the same men who mocked and belittled her. "

A netizen expressed how pleased they felt after Dharsha's eviction and wrote, "#Dharsha - the main reason for your eviction is because of how dumb you are! You don’t have integrity or loyalty - you will sway whichever side benefits you, and you are always about “me, me, me”!"

Check out more reactions below:

Bigg Boss Tamil 8 started with 18 contestants. However, after the elimination of three contestants, the show will progress with 15 players. The remaining housemates include Jeffrey, Muthukumaran, Jacquline, Sathya, Ranjith, Sachana, Ananthi, Deepak, Pavithra, Arun, Soundariya, Anshitha, Tharshika, Sunita, and Vishal.

As the contestants will step into the fourth week, new nominations will take place. Who do you think will get nominated from Bigg Boss Tamil 8 this time? Let us know in the comments.

