‘I'm sorry for coming out but it is important’: Naga Manikanta REACTS to getting himself self-evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Naga Manikanta has been hailed as one of the most promising contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 within just a short span. While millions of fans of the reality show were rooting for him to go ahead and win big, Manikanta instead chose to get self-evicted in the seventh week itself. And recently the actor opened up about taking such a huge step.

Right after leaving the BB Telugu 8 House, Naga Manikanta sat down for a candid interview with the media and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the number of people who loved him immensely and voted for him. However, he emphasized that his move to exit the show was inevitable since he wanted to focus on his health above all.

Manikanta said, “Love you all. I did not expect this much love. It is your love that brought me this far. I'm sorry for coming out but it is important to take care of my health. I thank the audience for giving me a life."

Furthermore, the former contestant also addressed the special gesture of his estranged wife Priya, who sent across a letter to him inside the BB House. For the unversed, during the course of the show, the social media star had admitted that his wife and two-year-old daughter are distant from him because of certain mistakes on his part.

Coming back to his revelation, Naga Manikanta expressed feeling happy and surprised about the fact that his wife Priya decided to write a letter to him.

Calling it the first love letter he ever got, he said, “I am very happy Priya wrote me a letter. It was my first love letter in life. I am very happy my love letter came from my wife. She is not here because she cannot come to visit me with a baby. I can't expect her here."

For the unversed, millions of audiences and fans of the Nagarjuna Akkineni-hosted show were quite against Naga Manikanta’s decision to get himself evicted. While initially the actor entered the show with the least expectations to make it anywhere, he had in fact gotten himself nominated by every housemate in the first week itself.

However, over time, during his stay inside the BB House, Naga Manikanta grabbed attention for the number of heartfelt confessions that he made about his personal life inside the show.

For instance, he once mentioned that doing BB Telugu 8 was one of the ways in which he could get back his entire life and that it was important for him both professionally and personally.

