Imagine Prabhas and Trisha Krishnan in a romantic poster amid reports of the actress playing the lead in Sandeep Vanga's Spirit

Prabhas is one actor who has a jam-packed schedule lined up for the next few years. The Baahubali star has an exciting slate of films, all touted to be nothing less than massy entertainers. One of these is Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers of the film might have already chosen the leading lady.

Rumors are rife that none other than the talented actress Trisha Krishnan is likely to be roped in by the makers to play the leading lady opposite Prabhas in the film. There is also speculation that her character may even have an antagonistic flavor.

While the information is yet to be confirmed by the makers, several reports suggest that the diva will play a crucial role. Meanwhile, social media seems to be buzzing with AI-generated pictures of the actors, imagined in a romantic poster.

Check out the AI imagined poster here:

On November 12, 2024, producer Bhushan Kumar revealed an exciting update about the Prabhas starrer. Speaking with Cine Connect, he mentioned that the upcoming movie will soon have its muhurat shot, and shooting is expected to begin by early 2025.

Bhushan also shared that the plot of the film will essentially be a cop drama but refrained from revealing specific details about what audiences can expect.

Moreover, he mentioned that filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has planned to rope in an ensemble star cast for the film. This decision is expected to not only enhance the screenplay but also serve as evidence of the large-scale preparations being made for it.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga himself had dropped a major update about Spirit back on October 31. The filmmaker shared a glimpse of himself as he worked on creating the background score for the forthcoming film.

Take a look at the glimpse here:

Coming to Prabhas’ work front, the superstar has some of the most highly anticipated films lined up, including The Raja Saab, Salaar 2, Fauji, and a special role in Kannappa.

Trisha, on the other hand, is already buzzing with excitement as she collaborates with some of the biggest stars. Her upcoming projects include Identity with Tovino Thomas, Vidaa Muyaarchi and Good Bad Ugly with Ajith, Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi, Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, Suriya 45 with Suriya, and finally Ram with Mohanlal.

