Prabhas-led Spirit to begin with muhurat shot in December, says Bhushan Kumar; Sandeep Vanga directorial promises exciting cast

Prabhas's much-awaited movie Spirit with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is said to have a muhurat shot scheduled in December 2024. In an interview with Connect Cine, the producer of the cop drama flick, Bhushan Kumar confirmed the same.

According to the interview with the producer, the upcoming movie will have a muhurat shot soon and the principal shooting of the same will begin in early 2025. Kumar also reiterated that the film would be a cop drama but refrained from providing more information on the movie’s genre.

Bhushan Kumar added that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is still writing the movie and is also involved in creating the songs for it. The producer further added that the movie would be a big venture that is being made on a huge scale and lauded some of the scenes that Sandeep had narrated to him, calling them “in a different zone.”

Moreover, Bhushan Kumar also revealed that the film would have some exciting casting choices which will be revealed soon. Interestingly, the rumors of the film’s casting have been going on for quite some time, with many expecting Korean star Don Lee aka Ma Dong-seok to play a key role in the Prabhas starrer.

The rumors of the same have been intensifying for quite some time now after Don Lee shared a picture of Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire poster on his Instagram story along with a “thumbs up” emoji. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made.

Moving ahead, Prabhas recently hit the headlines with his massive announcement of starring in three different movies bankrolled by Hombale Films. In an official notification by the makers, it was confirmed that the Rebel Star would play the leading role in three different movies by the production company which would be released in the years 2026, 2027, and 2028. Additionally, they also confirmed that the first release out of the three would be Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam.

Prabhas is currently involved in the works for his movie, tentatively called PrabhasHanu, directed by Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi. Furthermore, the actor would soon hit the big screens with his horror-comedy flick The Raja Saab, slated to release on April 10, 2025.

