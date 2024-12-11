Bollywood singer REACTS to Siddharth’s ‘JCB’ comment for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2

Tollywood actor Siddharth recently landed himself in controversy after he took a dig at the super-successful film Pushpa 2: The Rule. In a recent interview, the Miss You actor compared that the huge crowd turnout in Patna during the promotions of the Allu Arjun starrer was similar to the one which is gathered around a JCB when digging a site. And now, Bollywood playback singer Mika Singh clapped back at the comment made by Siddharth.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Mika re-shared a screengrab of a news portal which consisted of headlines explaining the comparison Siddharth indicated between Pushpa 2 and a JCB at work.

In response, Mika clapped back at Siddharth and mentioned how his insensitive statement has made him more “visible to the people” since many like the singer himself were not aware of who Siddharth was.

Check out the post here:

Mika wrote, “Hello Siddharth bhai, aapke iss comment pe ek baat achi ho gayi hai ke aaj se logo ko thoda bohot aapka naam pata chal gaya hai, socho abhi tak toh mujhe bhi nahi pata ki aap kya karte hain (Hello Siddharth bhai, one good thing about your comment is that from today, people have started to know your name a little bit. Just think, I didn't even know what you do until now!)"

For the unversed, in his viral video from one of the interviews, Siddharth shocked everyone when he remarked that the Patna event for Pushpa 2 was merely a crowd-pulling gimmick.

He revealed that such kinds of films are not meant to be good quality, and it is just because of the hype surrounding Allu Arjun that so many people went and attended the mass gathering.

He had said, “In our country, even a JCB digging site attracts a crowd. So, people gathering to see Allu Arjun in Bihar is not something extraordinary. If they organize, crowds will be there. In India, crowds don’t mean quality; if that is true, all political parties must win; it’s for Biryani packet and Quarter bottle."

Well, this isn’t the first time where Siddharth has spoken ill about Pushpa 2. Earlier, during one of the interviews for his film Miss You, the actor was asked if he felt anxious that such a big-budget film like Pushpa will also be released at the same time.

In response, Siddharth clearly mentioned that it is the other film which must fear coming so close to his one. He further assured that if his movie is of good quality, there is nothing much to be afraid of.

