In PIC: Baahubali 2 actor Subbaraju gets married at 47; Fans say ‘man has officially left the arena’

Baahubali 2 fame Subbaraju is now married. Yes, you read that right. The actor tied the knot at the age of 47 in a traditional Hindu ceremony. He also took to his social media handle to share a dreamy photo alongside his wife.

In the photo, Subbaraju and his wife can be seen donning traditional Indian wedding attire. While the Mirchi actor looked dapper in an ivory dhoti and kurta, his wife exuded elegance in a red silk saree with golden zari work. She completed her look with traditional jewelry and jasmine flowers.

On the other hand, Subbaraju opted for a classic look as he posed with his wife by the beach. Sharing the photo, he captioned it, "Hitched finally!!!"

Soon after he made the post, his fans and friends took to the comments to share their reactions. Director Harish Shankar wrote, "Congratulations Subbaraju…. Happy married life."

Actor Abhinaya Krishna also commented on the post and wrote, "Finally!!!! Congratulations anna.

Meanwhile, one of his fans shared his excitement and commented, "The last man standing has officially left the arena! Wishing you and your partner a lifetime of happiness and love."

"It's too late but in before you are happy with single status now you happy with double," wrote another netizen.

Speaking more about his marriage, Subbaraju tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. According to Telangana Today, the wedding took place on Tuesday, November 26. However, he has kept details about his wife private, leaving fans and followers curious.

Subbaraju is a popular Indian actor known for his work in Telugu cinema. He also appeared in films across other languages including Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam. Some of his best works include Subash Chandra Bose, Billa, Mirchi, Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga, Srirastu Subhamastu, and more.

However, he rose to fame for featuring in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2. He played the role of Kumara Varma alongside Anushka Shetty and Prabhas.

