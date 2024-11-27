PHOTOS: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's second wedding at Alila Fort Bishangarh is dreamy, elegant, and romantic

Winter is here, and so is the wedding season. Amid joyous occasions in the South film industry, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram handle to share dreamy photos from her second wedding ceremony with Siddharth. This time, the couple tied the knot at the Alila Fort Bishangarh in Rajasthan.

In the photos, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth exude happiness as they pose with each other. The two can't seem to take their eyes off each other and showcase their undeniable chemistry. Aditi's moon mehendi from her traditional Telangana wedding is also visible in the pictures.

Talking about their second wedding looks, Aditi looks stunning in a vibrant red bridal lehenga with intricate embroidery. She wears traditional Indian jewelry, including a matha patti, nose ring, earrings, and gold ornaments. Her simple makeup and radiant smile with a floral garland complete her look.

Siddharth complements her in an ivory sherwani with subtle embroidery. On the other hand, his layered pearl necklace goes well with his traditional ensemble.

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, "The best this to hold on to in life is each other (red heart emoji)."

Soon after Aditi made the post, her fans took to the comments to shower her with well-wishes. A social media user wrote, "Loveliest thing I saw in internet today," while another commented, "I was waiting for their lovely picture."

The couple previously tied the knot in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. Sharing the photos, they wrote, ""You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars...” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity... to laughter, to never growing up... To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."

The photos show the couple gazing into each other's eyes as they pose for the camera. They also shared glimpses of their wedding ceremony, including tying the knot and receiving blessings from their elders.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth earlier tied the knot at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy on September 16.

