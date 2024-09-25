Income Tax officials file petition to raid jailed actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's residence in connection to Renuka Swamy case

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death and brutal murder of an individual, which might be triggering for some readers.



More trouble awaits Darshan Thoogudeepa as Income Tax officials on September 24 filed a petition in Sessions Court to seek permission to raid his residence. It is pertinent to mention that Darshan is currently in judicial custody for his connection to the alleged brutal murder of Renuka Swamy.

As per the India Today report, sources have confirmed that the income tax officers issued notice to the Kannada actor on Tuesday to inspect documents at his house. Apart from that, they visited the Bellary Jail (where the actor is currently lodged) to record his statement regarding the funds allegedly involved in the crime.

For the unversed, Darshan is accused of paying Rs 30 lakh to people to cover up the murder of Renuka Swamy and surrender on his behalf. Further, the India Today report suggested that an earlier investigation had revealed that Thoogudeepa borrowed Rs 40 lakh from one of his friends to pay off other accused to destroy evidence linked with the murder. Additionally, as per reports, the Kannada star confessed to the same in a statement to the police.

Meanwhile, in the latest turn of events, Darshan filed for a bail petition after spending 100 days in prison. However, the court adjourned his bail plea till September 27. On the other side, three accused in the Renuka Swamy case, Keshav Murthy, Nikhil Naik, and Karthik, were granted conditional bail. Moreover, the court also dropped murder charges against them.

The brutal murder of Renuka Swamy first came into the limelight when Darshan Thoogudeepa and his rumored girlfriend Pavithra Gowda were arrested on June 11. As per several media reports, the victim made derogatory comments against Gowda, and this instigated Darshan to take revenge against Renuka Swamy. Apart from the duo, 15 others were also arrested in connection to the case.

