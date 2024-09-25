Suriya replies to Pawan Kalyan’s long note for his brother Karthi over ‘laddu’ statement controversy

Suriya has finally responded to the ongoing dispute between Pawan Kalyan and Karthi over the latter's comment on laddus, which was linked to the Tirupati Laddu controversy. While the Meiyazhagan actor apologized for his words, Pawan Kalyan also acknowledged it after expressing his displeasure initially. Now, both actors have come to a resolution and put an end to the issue.

Pawan Kalyan took to his X handle and wrote, "I sincerely appreciate your kind gesture and swift response, as well as the respect you've shown towards our shared traditions. Matters concerning our sacred institutions, like Tirupati and its revered laddus, carry deep emotional weight for millions of devotees, and it’s essential for all of us to handle such topics with care."

He further concluded his note by wishing the best to the team of Meiyazhagan, including Suriya and Jyotika. Responding to Pawan Kalyan's statement, Suriya wrote, "Thank you for your heartfelt wishes sir!."

For the unversed, the issue began when Karthi said at an event in Hyderabad that "we should not talk about laddu now, it's a sensitive topic." While the actor did not intend to hurt anyone's religious sentiments, Pawan Kalyan condemned his words and strongly reacted to the issue.

Addressing the media, the veteran actor asked people from the film industry to refrain from making such comments. He asked them to either support it or choose not to say anything at all. Speaking about Karthi's comment, he said, "Don’t you ever dare to say that." Pawan Kalyan further added that it is not a funny issue and people should be careful with what they are saying on such matters.

However, Karthi apologized for his words and wrote on his X handle, "Dear @PawanKalyan sir, with deep respects to you, I apologize for any unintended misunderstanding caused. As a humble devotee of Lord Venkateswara, I always hold our traditions dear. Best regards."

Nonetheless, the issue has now been resolved, and Karthi is looking forward to the release of his film Meiyazhagan on September 27.

