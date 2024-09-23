Renuka Swamy case: Darshan Thoogudeepa submits bail application after spending 100 days in judicial custody

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual which might be triggering for some readers.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda have been in judicial custody since June in connection with the murder of Renuka Swamy. In the latest developments, Darshan's lawyer has filed a bail application before the 57th Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge court in Bengaluru, which will most likely hear the case on Monday (September 23).

After spending 100 days in custody, the Sandalwood actor, lodged in Ballari Central Jail, consulted with his legal team and filed for bail. It is pertinent to mention that the Kamakshipalya police have filed a comprehensive 3,991-page charge sheet against 17 individuals, including Darshan Thoogudeepa.

After submitting the charge sheet, Darshan's legal team decided to move with the bail application. However, the bail applications of other accused including actress Pavithra were rejected. It is worth mentioning that the other accused will once again seek bail ahead of the end of judicial custody which is September 30.

Meanwhile, Darshan’s family will lodge a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against the Ballari prison officials. According to the jailed actor’s family, he has not been getting proper facilities inside the jail. However, dismissing the accusations, as per New Indian Express, a senior jail official said that Darshan is treated as per the prison rules. Moreover, he has been given a TV and a surgical chair in his cell.

For the unversed, Darshan is in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the brutal murder of his fan Renuka Swamy. As per several reports, the victim made derogatory remarks against Pavithra which did not go well with the Kannada actor. Following this, Darshan killed Renuka Swamy using his henchmen.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. Remember you are not alone in this fight. There are several helplines available.

