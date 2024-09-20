Renuka Swamy case: Jailed actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's family to lodge complaint against prison authorities; here’s why

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the alleged murder and death of an individual, which might be triggering for some readers.

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa has been in the limelight for being allegedly involved in the brutal murder of his fan Renuka Swamy. He was arrested on June 11 with his rumored girlfriend and actress Pavithra Gowda and is currently in judicial custody. According to the latest turn of events, Darshan's family is set to lodge a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against the Ballari prison officials. As per a report in the New Indian Express, they are unhappy over the alleged denial of facilities to the jailed actor.

However, jail authorities have denied the accusations and stated that Darshan Thoogudeepa has been treated as per the prison rules. Moreover, he has been given a television and a surgical chair in his cell. The jailed actor demanded a pillow, bedsheet, and other things, according to a jail official. As per New Indian Express, a senior jail official said, "He has demanded a few more things. We have sent his request to our senior officials, who will take a call.”

Meanwhile, on September 19, Darshan Thoogudeepa's mother and other family members visited him at the jail, and the actor shared his prison experiences with his family members; later, they discussed the matter with his lawyer.

Further, the report stated that Darshan's family believes that he is not being treated like an undertrial prisoner, and hence his lawyer has instructed them to file a complaint with the SHRC.

It is pertinent to mention that Thoogudeepa is currently lodged in Ballari Central Prison and was shifted from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after his picture receiving alleged VIP treatment went viral.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or mental abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. Remember, you are not alone in this fight; there are several helplines available.

