India Couture Week 2024: Rashmika Mandanna turns showstopper in ivory-colored lehenga for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock

Rashmika Mandanna turned showstopper at India Couture Week 2024, presenting the stunning designs of Falguni Shane Peacock. Rashmika's lehenga boasted intricate embroidery and shimmering sequins that enhanced its opulent appearance. Falguni Shane Peacock's collection, Rang Mahal, showcased at this year’s event draws inspiration from India's royal legacy, blending regal elegance with dreamy aesthetics.

Rashmika stuns as showstopper at India Couture Week 2024

Rashmika Mandanna graced the runway at the India Couture Week 2024 for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. She was dressed in a stunning, intricately designed lehenga set. The ensemble included a heavily embellished, ivory-colored lehenga skirt adorned with detailed embroidery and sparkling sequins, which added a touch of grandeur and elegance.

The blouse was equally ornate, featuring a deep neckline and delicate beadwork that complemented the skirt. The blouse's sleeves were designed with fringe detailing, adding a modern twist to the traditional attire. Rashmika's look was completed with a matching dupatta draped elegantly over one shoulder, embellished with similar intricate designs and beadwork.

She accessorized her outfit with statement jewelry, including a traditional maang tikka that added to her regal appearance. Her hair was styled in loose waves, and she wore a radiant smile, exuding confidence and grace on the runway. The overall look showcased a blend of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion elements, making Rashmika the perfect showstopper for the event.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal also joined Rashmika Mandanna at the India Couture Week. He was dressed in a cream-colored sherwani adorned with detailed embroidery, adding a touch of traditional elegance. The sherwani was buttoned up with ornate, metallic buttons and featured a subtle, yet detailed pattern throughout the fabric. His look was completed with a pair of finely crafted, embroidered shoes.

About India Couture Week 2024

India Couture Week 2024 kicked off on July 24 and it remains a spectacular celebration of fashion artistry. The event will wrap up on July 31 with a grand finale presentation by Falguni Shane Peacock, concluding a week filled with extraordinary fashion showcases.

