Bad Newz actor Vicky Kaushal ‘scores high' on 'paternal skills’ says Neha Dhupia; Find out

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif share a lovely bond with actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Be it celebrating Christmas together or enjoying a pajama party, the four stars are often seen together. The Masaan actor also makes an effort to be in contact with Neha’s two kids.

In an interview, the actress opened up about her bond with Vicky and even rated his paternal skills. Read on!

Vicky Kaushal ‘is very invested in our kids’ says Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia has often shared multiple images of her enjoying a wonderful time with her husband Angad Bedi and B-town couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The glimpses are proof that all of them share a lovely bond with each other.

During an interview, Neha stated that the Dunki actor “is very invested in our kids.” She also shared that their kids, Meher and Guriq call him chachu. When asked how Kaushal would be as a dad, the actress stated during an appearance on Khaane Mein Kya Hai, “I know he is really good as a chachu.”

Neha also divulged that the Sam Bahadur actor meets the kids on Christmas and otherwise too and often FaceTimes with them. She added that they have several beautiful moments together. “This speaks extremely highly of high he is scoring as far his paternal skills are concerned and I am going leave it at that,” Neha concluded with a laugh.

Advertisement

Neha Dhupia says she knew Vicky and Katrina would get together

Since she shares a close bond with Katrina and Vicky, Neha Dhupia saw their relationship blooming and moving towards marriage. While talking to The Week Magazine, the Lust Stories actress shared that the first time she got a sense something was there between the stars was when she heard it from Katrina herself.

Similarly, Angad Bedi knew about their love blossoming from Vicky. Since then, they started observing Vicky and Katrina and their observations made them conclude that it was leading towards a union. Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky and Neha will be sharing the screen in their upcoming movie Bad Newz co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia recalls initial stage of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s love story; Angad Bedi dubs them ‘warm hosts’