Pushpa 2 leaked video: Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer’s climax fight scene goes viral, fans urge to delete clip

Pushpa 2, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the movie also stars Fahadh Faasil in a significant role. Originally set to release on August 15, the film's release has been postponed to December 6 due to unexpected delays. As excitement builds, a video highlighting the climax fight scene from the action entertainer’s shooting has gone viral on social media.

Pushpa 2 climax scene gets leaked on social media

The leaked video shows the cast and crew filming the intense climax fight scene for Pushpa 2. In the footage, a man is seen suspended from a harness, covered in blood, while others assist with the setup. This video has quickly gone viral, heightening excitement for the film. However, fans could not see Allu Arjun or Rashmika Mandanna in the viral clip.

In response, many social media users have urged the person who leaked the clip to remove the video, expressing concerns that it reveals too much to fans eagerly awaiting the movie's release. Here are some of their reactions:

When Rashmika's video leaked from the sets of Pushpa 2

Earlier, in another leaked video from the set of Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna was seen donning a red saree with sindoor on her forehead. In this sequel, Rashmika reprises her role as Srivalli, with the storyline focusing on her life post-marriage. The production of the second installment is approaching its final stages.

Reports indicate that the team is working diligently to complete the film, which is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on December 6 in multiple languages. Fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Allu Arjun as Pushparaj on the big screen.

The first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, featured Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles. Released in December 2021, the film broke numerous box office records and achieved remarkable success in the Hindi-speaking regions as well.

