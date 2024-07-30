India Couture Week 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari exudes regal elegance as she turns showstopper for Jayanti Reddy in a golden-embellished sharara set

India Couture Week 2024 is underway and many top designers have presented the most beautiful creations. After Malaika Arora and Aditya Roy Kapur made dazzling appearances, it was Aditi Rao Hydari who owned the spotlight. She successfully turned heads when she walked the ramp for the designer Jayanti Reddy’s collection, “Evocative Nawabi Canvas”.

Arguably the best, Aditi with her queen-like demeanor, was perfectly suited to the close segment. She looked confident while walking the ramp dressed in an outfit from Jayanti Reddy’s collection. Her outfit gave an air of grace and refinement, capturing the royal essence that Jayanti Reddy designs are famous for. Let’s take a closer look at Aditi’s outfit.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest outfit

At the ICW 2024, Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads as a showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy. She wore a stunning sharara set that made her shine on the runway.

Her attire included a beautiful peplum blouse. The blouse looked formal and classy because of its length and stiffness that comes with the long sleeves and rigid shoulders. The dipped V neckline gave a hint of appeal and the pleated part of the torso provided texture. The entire portion on the top had beautiful golden embroidery and sequins with colorful motifs sprinkled throughout.

The Heeramandi actress paired the blouse with matching sharara pants. The pants had the same intricate embroidery and motifs, making the whole outfit look perfectly coordinated.

Jayanti Reddy’s collection Evocative Nawabi Canvas drew inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Hyderabad. The collection celebrated India’s regal past, featuring a stunning array of her heritage textiles and antique motifs. With traditional embroideries and intricate designs, the designer brought a touch of historical grandeur to the modern runway.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s accessories and glam

For accessories, Aditi chose a standout piece: a pearl-tiered necklace with a large pendant. This was her only statement accessory, and it perfectly complemented her outfit.

Her make-up was bold yet chic. She wore bright red lipstick which is timeless and can instantly elevate any appearance, sleek eyeliner which gave her face a hint of drama, and her brows beautifully arched which also framed her face.

Her cheeks were softly blushed which gave her face a natural and radiant glow without overpowering the rest of the look, and her hair was styled in the middle parting, providing a sleek and polished appearance and also finishing her royal look.

Aditi’s sharara set from Jayanti Reddy was a beautiful blend of traditional and modern design, showcasing her a true showstopper at the India Couture week 2024.

