Indian 2 Varma Kalai controversy: Makers dismiss Aasan Rajendran's claim of training Kamal Haasan for film's sequel in new video

Kamal Haasan and director Shankar reunited for Indian 2, which is the sequel to their 1996 vigilante classic. The film released in theaters on July 12. However, before its release, a case was filed seeking a ban on the film. Aasan Rajendran, a master of the Kerala martial art Varma Kalai, claimed that he had trained Kamal Haasan for the first film and that his techniques were used in the sequel without his permission. Despite these allegations, the filmmakers have addressed and resolved the rumors.

Indian 2 makers put Varma Kalai controversy to rest

Makers of Indian 2 shared a new video featuring Prakasan Gurukkal, who assisted Kamal Haasan with Varma Kalai techniques for the sequel. In the video, Prakasan Gurukkal elaborates on his contribution to Indian 2. He also expressed his gratitude to director Shankar for showcasing the ancient martial art to a global audience through the film and shared his joy in being part of such a prestigious project.

What was the Varma Kalai controversy?

Aasan Rajendran, a martial arts instructor based at Madurai's HMS Colony, lodged a petition claiming he was credited in the 1996 film Indian for teaching Varma Kalai to Kamal Haasan. He sought to have Indian 2 banned from both theaters and OTT platforms, alleging that the film's team did not obtain his permission to use the techniques he originally taught Haasan.

As per an ANI report, the Madurai District Court addressed the case on July 9. The judge deferred the hearing to July 11, following a request from the Indian 2 team for additional time to prepare their response to Rajendran's allegations.

In the end, the court dismissed the petition. Rajendran then called on the Indian 2 producers to provide relevant proof. The involvement of Prakasan Gurukkal in the film has since clarified and countered Rajendran's claims.

Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simhaa, and other notable actors. The production is a joint effort between Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

