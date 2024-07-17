Makers of Indian 2 face controversy after E-Sewa staff lodges complaint against certain scenes from the Kamal Haasan starrer

Senapathy is facing challenges both on and off the screen. Recently, E-Sewa association members called for the removal of a specific sequence from S. Shankar's much-anticipated film, Indian 2.

The vigilante justice flick, which hit theaters on July 12, has received backlash for its unnecessarily lengthy screenplay, which allegedly bored audiences. In response, the makers trimmed 12 minutes from the original 3-hour runtime.

Despite the edits, Indian 2 is receiving average reviews at the box office and from critics. This time, the E-Sewa staff expressed their concern about a particular scene depicting some of their employees taking bribes from citizens for providing services, which sparked outrage.

Staff of E-Sewa lodges complaint against Indian 2 makers for wrongful portrayal

The E-Sewa members association expressed their concerns about the movie, claiming that the scene unfairly depicts them as being involved in bribery.

They emphasized that they do not engage in such activities and argued that there are far bigger players in the world of corruption who should be exposed.

As per reports, they claim, Shankar unfairly targeted them instead. The E-Sewa authorities have also called on the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and address the situation.

More about Indian 2

Indian 2, helmed by S. Shankar, marks Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan's return as the iconic character Senapathy after nearly three decades.

The highly anticipated film garnered attention due to Anirudh Ravichander replacing musical maestro AR Rahman as the composer, along with its ensemble cast and the return of the iconic central character.

From day one, the film has garnered appreciation for Haasan's powerful performance, Anirudh's background score, lavish production design, and sophisticated look and feel. However, the screenplay has faced criticism from moviegoers, who found it extremely unengaging and dragged out.

Due to predominantly negative feedback, the film received a poor response at the box office, earning only 65 crores in its first five days across all three languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Given the current scenario, the film might not be able to recoup its total budget at the box office, which would be highly disappointing for a film with such high anticipation.

Given the current scenario, the film might not be able to recoup its total budget at the box office, which would be highly disappointing for a film with such high anticipation.

