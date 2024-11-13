Indian 3: Will Shankar reshoot Kamal Haasan starrer with a budget exceeding 100 crores after Indian 2's box office debacle?

Kamal Haasan’s Indian 3 has been in the spotlight ever since it was announced. While its predecessor, Indian 2, marked a debacle at the box office, audiences are curious about what filmmaker Shankar has in store for the third installment of the classic film series. And recent buzz has it that the project might be on hold for some more time, as the director is likely to reshoot a few scenes.

As per the M9 News report, filmmaker Shankar has allegedly rolled back Indian 3 to its production stage again, where he would be shooting some additional scenes.

It is believed that the director does not want to repeat the mistake of stretching the film to the extent that the plot itself loses its depth. For the same reason, Indian 2 ended up skipping a theatrical release and went straight to stream on OTT.

As per the report, the reshooting of scenes of Indian 3 is said to be done based on some suggestions given by Kamal Haasan himself. The report further stated that if new scenes are shot, the budget of the film is expected to increase over another Rs. 100 crore.

While there is yet to be any official confirmation on the matter from the maker’s side, it is rumored that a new shooting schedule will be drafted soon.

Well, as per a report earlier, it was being said that Indian 3 might also follow the lead of its prequel and release directly on an OTT platform. The report by Valai Pechu mentioned that the makers were still discussing this massive step, considering the underwhelming response Indian 2 had gotten from the audience.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the vigilante action film Indian 2 was the sequel of Kamal Haasan’s 1996 film Indian, where he essayed the role of Senapathy, who fights back against corruption and everything evil that crosses his path.

The first announcement of Indian 3 was co-incidentally left as hints in the very ending of Indian 2, paving the way for excitement amongst the audience.

On the work front, Shankar currently has his hands full with the release of Ram Charan starrer Game Changer. Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, is busy with his next project, Thug Life.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Srinidhi Shetty commented on her ‘five minutes’ screen time in Yash’s KGF Chapter 1