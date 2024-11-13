Throwback: When Srinidhi Shetty commented on her ‘five minutes’ screen time in Yash’s KGF Chapter 1

Srinidhi Shetty rose to fame with her stint in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 1 in 2018, followed by its sequel KGF Chapter 2 in 2022. However, despite being a reputed model, her debut stint in acting with the Prashanth Neel directorial was far from being massive, as she only had a screen time of five minutes in the first part. In one of her older interviews with OTT play, the actress commented on the same.

Talking about the minimal attention she got during the trailer launch event for KGF 2, Srinidhi Shetty mentioned how due to her fleeting presence in the first installment, people thought it would be the same in the second part as well.

She further added, “As far as KGF was concerned, I knew my character arc- start, mid and end.When the team started shooting, they realized that the scale of the film was so large that they had to split it into two parts and in doing so, my character had pretty much nothing to do in part 1. It was all about the introduction of the hero and the other characters. Eventually, my character, Reena, barely got five minutes, but Prashant assured me that I had nothing to worry.”

Moving on, she expressed trusting the assurances of Prashanth Neel, who confirmed that she would have a better and important role in KGF 2, and so she was more than willing to wait for her turn.

However, this wait turned out to be too long for about three years, since KGF 2 was pushed back during the outbreak of Covid Pandemic. It was then that Srinidhi became frustrated, adding how her family too were even clueless if she would get work after all.

Srinidhi said, “The wait, though, turned out to be well over three years and this can be a little frustrating, especially, since there was also a pandemic in between that we had no control over. Even in my family, there were questions about how long I would hold on to just the one project, KGF. Why I was not doing anything else?”

Nonetheless, she mentioned holding onto her faith and putting hard work for more than six years to the project, while she could have done a lot of projects within the same time.

On the work front, Srinidhi Shetty has a plethora of exciting projects lined up, including Telusu Kada, HIT: The Third Case and Kichcha 47.

