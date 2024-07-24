Indra completes 22 years: Chiranjeevi's classic film to re-release on his 69th birthday; makers announce

Indra, which released on July 24, 2002, has completed 22 years of its release today, Wednesday. Produced by Aswini Dutt, the same producer behind Kalki 2898 AD, Indra was a massive box office success and the most expensive film in Chiranjeevi's career at that time. To mark this special occasion, the filmmakers have announced the re-release date of the movie.

When will Indra re-release in theaters?

Chiranjeevi's film Indra celebrates its 22nd anniversary on July 24, 2024. Directed by B. Gopal, the film features Sonali Bendre and Aarthi Agarwal as the female leads.

Scripted by Chinni Krishna and with music composed by Mani Sharma, Indra holds a special place in fans' hearts. Notably, the film is set for a re-release on August 22, 2024, which coincides with Chiranjeevi's birthday. Grand plans are underway for this re-release event.

Announcing the film's re-release, the makers wrote, "22 glorious years of MEGA BLOCKBUSTER #Indra, a film that etched its mark on cinema and our hearts forever. In celebration of 50 GOLDEN YEARS OF VYJAYANTHI MOVIES, let’s relive the magic with a 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞-𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐔𝐆𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝟐𝟐, in honour of Megastar @KChiruTweets garu’s birthday!"

In the film Indra, a man sets out on a mission to reconcile two families who are in conflict over a water issue in their district. To address the crisis, he consents to marry a girl from the opposing family.

Advertisement

Chiranjeevi's upcoming films

Chiranjeevi is preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Vishwambhara. Directed by Mallidi Vasishta, this epic fantasy drama marks Vasishta's second directorial effort. His previous work, Bimbisara, a fantasy film featuring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, garnered both critical and commercial success.

The film initially faced some controversy when Vyjayanthi Movies stated that no material from Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari could be used. However, Vasishta had clarified that Vishwambhara is entirely original and unrelated to the mentioned film. The movie is set to release during the Sankranti festival in 2025.

ALSO READ: Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara’s makers begin dubbing for movie with a celestial pooja ceremony; SEE PICS