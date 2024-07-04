Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara’s makers begin dubbing for movie with a celestial pooja ceremony; SEE PICS

Following the disappointing box office performance of the 2023 film Bhola Shankar, Megastar Chiranjeevi is preparing for his next highly anticipated project, Vishwambhara. UV Creations, the producers of the Telugu socio-fantasy film, recently dropped an exciting update on X, sending Megastar's fans into a frenzy.

Chiranjeevi-led Vishwambhara kicks off dubbing; Pics surface

The production house of the film shared a social media post announcing that the post-production work for Vishwambhara has begun, while the remaining parts of the film are still being shot.

They wrote, “The shoot and post-production work are happening simultaneously at a brisk pace (a love and lit emoticon).”

UV Creations also shared a few pictures from the auspicious puja ceremony and announced that the dubbing work has commenced.

Sharing the update on X, the production house penned, “#Vishwambhara begins its dubbing formalities with an auspicious pooja ceremony (studio microphone emoticon) Experience the MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE in cinemas from January 10th, 2025 (a shooting star emoticon) EGASTAR @KChiruTweets”

Everything you want to know about Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara is directed by Maliidi Vassish, known for his previous work on Bimbisara with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The socio-fantasy film stars Trisha Krishnan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mrunal Thakur, Vennela Kishore, Kunal Kapoor, and others in pivotal roles.

The Telugu flick marks Trisha Krishnan's grand comeback to Tollywood after 8 years. Chiranjeevi takes on the role of Dorababu, an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, in Maliidi Vassish's highly anticipated directorial.

Academy Award-winning composer MM Keeravaani handles the music for this grand Tollywood project. Due to extensive VFX work, the post-production of Vishwambhara is expected to be lengthy.

The film is set to hit the big screens in Sankranti, in 2025.

Chiranjeevi Konidela extends birthday wish for MM Keeravaani

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was seen extending a heartfelt birthday wish to the musical maestro MM Keeravani.

On this morning (July 4) Megastar took to Instagram and posted a few precious memories with the legend and penned, “Born on this day, our 'Oscar' M.M. Happy birthday from the bottom of my heart to Keeravaani! Happy Birthday @mmkeeravaani garu!"

Chiranjeevi and Keeravani reunite after nearly three decades for Vishwambhara, marking their collaboration since notable films like Gharana Mogudu, SP Parasuram, and Apadbhandavudu.

