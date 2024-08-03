'Informed them about Dhanush a year ago', Tamil Film Producers Council slams Nadigar Sangam for lying

Recently, Nadigar Sangam condemned the decision of TFPC to ban Dhanush, accusing him of not showing up to shoots after taking advance payments. As per the latest update, the Tamil Film Producers Council has accused the Nadigar Sangam of lying.

Moreover, according to the TFPC statement issued on August 1, the producers' body had informed the Nadigar Sangam a year ago about five top stars whose call sheets' were causing a lot of headaches to producers.

“It was only when Nadigar Sangam could not give any concrete solution, we went public with our decisions to safeguard our interest,” the council added.

For the unversed, the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) held a meeting in Chennai and discussed temporarily halting all film-related activities till November 1. The decision was taken to clear backlogs of films stuck in various stages of making.

Dhanush was called out by the Council who urged the filmmakers to consult them first before casting him. They also issued a red flag against the superstar.

As per News18, the council said, “In the situation where Dhanush has received advance payments from several producers, the producers are requested to consult the Tamil Film Producers Association before starting work on new films starring actor Dhanush.”

Following the controversy, the Nadigar Sangam, led by Nasser, Vishal, and Karthi extended support for Dhanush. Their statement read, "We would like to point out that no complaint has been lodged against Mr. Dhanush by the Tamil Film Producers to date, and no complaint is pending against him.”

Earlier, he was accused in 2023 by Sri Thenandal Films of not showing up for the shoot after receiving advance payments. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush will be seen in Kubera with Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna.

The upcoming film is directed by renowned filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. Reportedly, the story of Kubera is set in Dharavi, Mumbai with Dhanush supposedly playing a homeless man who becomes a bigshot mafia.

Apart from that, the Raayan actor will star in the much-awaited biopic on veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja. The film directed by Arun Matheswaran is bankrolled in a joint venture by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies.

