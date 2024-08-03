Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan extend help to Wayanad landslide victims; donate Rs 20 lakh for financial aid

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of multiple deaths.

The recent strike of natural calamity in Wayanad has raised concerns and cries for help from all across the globe. With the monsoon bringing terror and destroying millions, many people have been extending generous help to the cause, be it in terms of active relief work or extending monetary support.

Previously, some of the most popular South cinema stars had donated handsomely for the relief work in Wayanad. Recently, it was the adorable couple, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s gesture of kindness that won hearts, as they extended monetary support to those affected by the landslide.

In an open letter dropped on Instagram, to the Chief Minister’s office located in Kerala, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara jointly expressed their shared grief over the innumerable losses and assured voluntary support to the cause.

The duo expressed their solidarity to the people of Kerala in their tough times, by pledging to donate a whopping amount of money, worth Rs. 20 lakh, towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Towards the concluding note of the letter, Vignesh and Nayanthara expressed gratitude to the on-site relief workers and helpers who are constantly stirring to make things better for the people suffering due to the landslides.

They expressed, “It has been extremely heartening to see the coordinated response from our government, volunteers, rescue teams, and several other organisations, all working tirelessly to provide crucial aid and support to those in need. Let us unite in strength and compassion to help rebuild and heal.”

Well, not just Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara, several other prominent names from the South Indian film fraternity have also stepped in to show their solidarity with the people suffering in the natural calamity.

For instance, according to an earlier report by the IANS, Rashmika Mandanna had donated Rs. 10 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. On the other hand, cinema legend Mammootty personally visited the donation centre and presented Rs. 20 lakh for the cause.

Furthermore, Suriya, Karthi and Jyothika had collaboratively donated Rs. 50 lakh to the CM’s relief fund.

On the work front, Vignesh Shivan is busy with the release of his next film, Love Insurance Kompany, starring Krithi Shetty. Nayanthara, on the contrary, has a list of upcoming films scheduled including Test, Dear Students, Good Bad Ugly, Toxic and others.

