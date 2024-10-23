Inside Allu Arjun's lavish house: Sneha Reddy hosts perfect weekend stay for kids Ayaan, Arha and their friends

Allu Arjun has been married to the love of his life, Sneha Reddy, for 11 years. The power couple enjoys each other's companionship and raises their kids, Ayaan and Arha. While Arjun tries to spend as much time as possible with his family, it might get difficult for the actor to take time off from his schedule. However, his wife makes sure to make it up for him and take care of their house and children. On a related note, Allu Arjun’s wife, Sneha Reddy, shared an adorable video featuring their son Ayaan, daughter Arha, and their friends on social media. Sharing the video, the star wife penned, “Boys and girls (Sic)#weekend”

Judging by the cute video, it appears that Sneha organized a sleepover or weekend stay for all of Ayaan and Arha's close friends at their beautiful home. The video also shows the kids enjoying the delicious food that was specially prepared for them. Additionally, there are glimpses of Allu Arjun's luxurious residence in Hyderabad, where the kids had a great time playing in the large swimming pool. In the video, Arha, Allu Arjun's daughter, gives her friend a tour of their lovely house.

As soon as Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha posted the video online, the comment section was flooded with fans' comments. Some fans even appreciated Sneha for this sweet gesture by her for her kids. The user wrote, “Mam u r such a beautiful mom loved this one small gathering with the kids rather than partying outside so good gesture.”

For the unversed, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy exchanged wedding vows on March 6, 2011, after dating for a while. Their wedding was a great affair and was attended by several celebrities. In 2014, Allu Arjun and Sneha embraced parenthood for the first time and welcomed their son Allu Ayaan. After two years, the couple welcomed their secondborn in 2016 - a baby girl and named the little princess Allu Arha.

