WATCH: Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy and daughter Allu Arha twin in pink as they return after offering prayers at Tirupati

Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy recently visited the Tirumala temple, accompanied by their children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan. The family offered their prayers at the temple and partook in the temple rituals. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun gave the family trip a miss due to his work commitments. Following the temple visit, Sneha Reddy returned from Tirupati and was spotted with her daughter at the Hyderabad airport. Several photos and videos of the mother-daughter duo are going viral on social media.

In the video, Allu Arjun's wife can be seen wearing a pink traditional outfit with a gold-embroidered dupatta. She is walking hand-in-hand with her daughter Allu Arha who is dressed in a light pink tracksuit. The daughter can also be seen holding a white cloth or towel and wearing pink shoes.

Meanwhile, several videos of Sneha Reddy with her children in Tirupati are going viral on social media. In the videos, Allu Arjun's wife, daughter, and son appear to be dressed in traditional Indian attire while offering prayers at the temple. Sneha can be seen wearing a red dupatta (shawl) over her outfit.

Meanwhile, her daughter Allu Arha can be seen donning a light-colored dress with a similar red dupatta. Her son Ayaan can also be seen walking around the temple premises with the red shawl draped over his outfit.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Pushpa 2. The movie will also feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, this film continues the saga of Pushpa Raj's dominance in the red sandalwood trade. Rashmika Mandanna will return as Pushpa’s wife Srivalli, while Fahadh Faasil will play the antagonist.

Meanwhile, the action entertainer is directed by none other than Sukumar and will release in theaters worldwide on December 6. The film was earlier scheduled to release on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15. However, due to some unforeseen circumstances, it got delayed.

