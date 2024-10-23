'Everybody wanted to marry Prabhas...': When Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about girls' craze for Kalki actor after Baahubali

Superstar Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the most eligible bachelors in the Indian cinema. Although the actor has been speculated to have dated many actresses including Kriti Sanon and Anushka Shetty, Prabhas has never opened up regarding the same. The Kalki actor has been questioned about his marriage plans on several occasions. In one of the throwback interviews, Prabhas’ former co-star Tamannaah Bhatia once spoke about how after their film Baahubali, the entire nation wanted to marry Prabhas.

As quoted by the Bangalore Mirror, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “I think everybody wanted to marry Prabhas for a very long time. I think it was more in the South before who knew about our films. But now after the release of Bahubali, the entire nation wants to marry him.”

Further, the report stated that the Aranmanai 4 actress also showered praises on her former co-star. Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about Prabhas being a very grounded person just like his character (Amarendra Baahubali) in the SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster franchise Baahubali. "He is very king-like and big-hearted. He has a very gentle soul but at the same time is a strong individual,” Tamannaah Bhatia added.

However, this was not the first time that the actress had spoken dearly about the Rebel Star. In yet another report by Hindustan Times, Tamannaah had once confessed that her friends and family love Prabhas and want to meet him in person.

Moreover, the stunning actress also talked about possible collaborations with Prabhas in the future. Tamannaah Bhatia stated that the duo will definitely work together when they get a script that is different from what they have already done. She expressed that she would love to share screen space with Prabhas and hopes for some amazing and different opportunities for both of them in the future.

It is worth mentioning that besides Baahubali, Prabhas, and Tamannaah have also worked in the 2012 film Rebel. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the action romantic film received mixed reviews from film critics and underperformed at the box office.

