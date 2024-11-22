‘Do you want to be slapped in front of the unit?’: Khushbu Sundar recalls taking a stand for herself when she was misbehaved as a newcomer

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding abuse which might be triggering for some readers.

Khushbu Sundar has been one of the most renowned actors in the South film fraternity. She recently talked about the issue of women’s safety and the challenges they face in the film industry. During the same, she also remembered one such harrowing moment when she was wrongly propositioned by a lead actor since she was a newcomer.

Speaking with Gulte, Khushbu revealed how she did not shy away from taking a stand, and gave a befitting response to the lead actor who made an inappropriate statement at her. The diva revealed she never did, for once fear of the repercussions it might have created on her slowly building career.

She said, “A hero once asked me, mujhe kahi cycle gap mei chance mil jayega kya? I immediately held up my chappal and said, I wear a size 41. Do you want to be slapped here or in front of the unit? I didn’t think then that I was a newcomer, what would happen to my career? I just knew my respect was more important to me than anything. You need to respect yourself, only then will someone else respect you.”

Moving on, Khushbu Sundar also elaborated on the fact that women in general and anywhere must not be hesitant to speak up whenever they face undue challenges. She ushered how females must not fear about anything and speak up the minute they feel getting mistreated by someone else.

Well, this hasn’t been the first time that the actress has been vocal about the challenges she has faced in her life. For instance, in one of her social media posts, the actress broke the silence and revealed that she had been a victim of abuse at the hands of her father.

She agreed that it took her a long time to speak up against the injustices she faced at the hands of her father himself, and highlighted that it wasn’t due to a sense of compromise on her career for which she remained silent.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Khushbu wrote, “Some ask me what took me so long to speak about my father's abuse. I agree I should have spoken earlier. But what happened to me, was not a compromise to build my career. I was abused at the hands of the person who was supposed to provide me the strongest arms to hold me if I fell.”

On the work front, Khushbu Sundar was last seen in the 2023 Telugu action drama Ramabanam.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in the fight.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan proves he is ultimate ‘chief’ as he vibes at Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour in India with wife Amal Sufiya