Nayanthara goes unnoticed as she enjoys food at a local restaurant in Delhi with husband Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan never fail to give power couple goals. Recently, the latter shared a video of the two of them celebrating his birthday eve at a restaurant in Delhi. However, it seems that the two of them went completely unnoticed by people as they enjoyed a perfect candid moment with each other.

In the video shared by Vignesh Shivan on his Instagram account, he and Nayanthara could be seen entering a fairly crowded and popular restaurant in Delhi, Kake Da Hotel, as they wished to mark the former’s birthday eve with a special dinner.

What caught everyone by surprise was the fact that the two of them could enjoy a meal and even feed each other, while going completely unnoticed despite sitting at a table in the center of the restaurant.

Vignesh penned a long caption to the post, expressing his delight as he could spend a perfect moment with his better half on his birthday eve, something they did after many years.

The filmmaker also revealed having waited for over 30 minutes outside the eatery just like any commoner, before they could get a table.

He also credited that it was an absolute stranger who helped them capture this special video, where the two of them were captured in absolutely blissful moments.

Vignesh Shivan penned, “17th November smallest birthday eve celebration in these many years. A Birthday eve dinner felt genuinely happy , personal, intimate and very tasty too. #Delhi … just the two of us, standing in the queue for 30 mins and then get a nice centre table. … with a lot of things going on behind! still found a place to feel happy and be present in the moment. Thanks to a sweet stranger who helped to capture this moment #LifeIsBeautiful #godisgood.”

For the unversed, Nayanthara drew a lot of attention lately, after she announced the release of her documentary on Netflix, titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. The film was released on the actress’ birthday on November 18.

The docu-film captured several unseen and special moments from the Lady Superstar’s life, including her wedding, film clippings and even some heartfelt moments with her twins, Uyir and Ulag.

