Inside photos from Petta actor Megha Akash's pink-themed bachelorette party in Sri Lanka

Megha Akash recently celebrated her bachelorette party with her close friends in Sri Lanka. The actress took to her social media handle to share some inside photos from the celebration. Along with a string of photos, Megha penned a gratitude note for her friends who made her bachelorette party truly memorable.

Sharing the photos, Megha wrote, "Some very important people made me feel very very special and I loved every bit of it. Thanks to my favorite girls who I am lucky enough to call my sisters. Love you. @pooja_jayaprakash03 @swetakvaibav @sreyaakaladharan @ayshu_555."

She further added, "It was so thoughtful. Truly a trip I’ll always cherish."

In the photos, Megha Akash can be seen having a blast at her bachelorette party in Sri Lanka. During the celebrations, everyone except the bride-to-be can be seen wearing coordinated pink outfits. The color palette of the part included shades of pink and white, with Megha standing out in a white dress and a veil.

Megha Akash got engaged to her longtime beau, Saai Vishnu, in the presence of their family members in Chennai on August 22. For the occasion, the actress donned an ivory silk saree teamed with a maroon blouse and traditional gold jewelry. Meanwhile, her partner complemented her in a blue kurta paired with a silk dhoti.

Sharing photos from her engagement, Megha wrote, "To love , laughter and our happily ever after. Engaged to the love of my life."

Megha Akash and Saai Vishnu will reportedly tie the knot later this year. The couple has already started sending out invitations for their wedding. Recently, they met with superstar Rajinikanth and personally invited him to their wedding. For the unversed, Megha Akash had shared screen space with Thalaivar in the film Petta.

Sharing photos with Rajinikanth, Megha Akash wrote in the caption, "Went to invite our favorite. The one and only #superstar. Always a fan."

Megha Akash has featured in several Tamil films, including Enai Noki Paayum Thota, Petta, and others. Apart from Tamil cinema, she has also worked in the Telugu film industry. She has featured in films including Lie, Raja Raja Chora, and Chal Mohan Ranga, among others.

