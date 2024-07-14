Inside PICS: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara clicks selfies with Kim Kardashian; chills with Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh at Anant-Radhika's wedding

After a grand pre-wedding bash in March 2024, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married yesterday in what was undeniably the year's biggest event. The wedding gave way to some of the biggest and most unexpected crossovers with celebrities from across the world making their presence felt.

Representing the South superstars was actor Mahesh Babu, who arrived at the gala bash along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. Sitara, who maintains an active social media presence took to her Instagram to share some lovely pictures from the event with Ranveer Singh, Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha and others.

Sitara meets Kim Kardashian, Aishwarya Rai in an unexpected crossover

Apart from the night’s celebrations filled with singing and dancing, a major talking point was the many unexpected crossovers from the night.

Taking to Instagram, Sitara hared a series of pictures with her favorite celebrities from the night.

In the first image, she could be seen posing with her mother Namrata, and yesteryear Bollywood actress Rekha. The following picture was with the Hollywood power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

She then shared a picture with the ever-energetic and quirky Ranveer Singh. The star kid also captured an image with Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya, before sharing a picture with Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Switching from domestic to International waters, Sitara also captured a few pictures with Hollywood pop-culture icon Kim Kardashian.

Sitara, who is an avid follower of US pop culture and also a huge fan of Taylor Swift appeared ecstatic to be posing with Kim at the wedding.

Other celebrities at the Anant Ambani-Radhika wedding

Apart from Sitara and the aforementioned celebrities, various other notable figures also graced the event. From Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Mahesh Babu, and Superstar Rajinikanth in the South to Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and other Bollywood actors, the event saw it all.

Several cricketers like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and Sachin Tendulkar were also present at the event and their interactions with folks from the film industry were a sight to witness.

