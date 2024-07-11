Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni's massive fashion transformation with uber-cool casual fits and knee-high boots

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's adorable daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, is a big girl now. She will turn 12 this year in July. Known for her confidence and girl-next-door vibes, Sitara enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

At this tender age, Sitara has already achieved fame and success. It’s remarkable how she landed her first project when she was just 11. Apart from being exceptionally talented, the little star has become an internet sensation also because of her glamorous fashion statement.

Whether it's uber cool casual fits or traditional, Sitara definitely knows how to rock every fashion look. Mahesh Babu’s daughter’s unbelievable style transformation will certainly make you fall in love with her. So what are you waiting for? Let’s decode this popular star kid’s fashion statements.

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s style statement

1. Sitara Ghattamaneni rocks silver boots and a blingy skirt

The first look is from Sitara’s recent trip to London where she attended Taylor Swift’s concert with her mummy dearest, Namrata Shirodkar. The social media star looked so aptly dressed for the event that her pictures went viral within minutes after she posted them online.

Sitara went for a simple white sleeveless top and paired it with a golden blingy mini skirt. To complete her look, she opted for white boots. For accessories, she ditched everything but stacked her hand with dainty bracelets as is the tradition among die-hard Swifties.

Advertisement

2. Sitara Ghattamaneni slays casual yet chic looks

Up next, we have a casual yet chic look by Mahesh Babu’s princess. Clad in denim skirts and a white turtle neck top, Sitara looks adorable. To uphold the sporty look, she opted for white and black sneakers.

3. Sitara Ghattamaneni gives Indian princess vibes

In yet another look for her London diaries, Sitara was seen in a gorgeous maroon off-shoulder ruffle dress.

She opted for this beautiful dress for her elder brother’s graduation ceremony. With a fancy bracelet and loose hair curls, Sitara looked straight out of the fairyland.

4. Sitara Ghattamaneni looks super cute in blue

The next look is a super fun and adorable outfit adorned by the little internet sensation. Clad in a blue sleeveless peplum top and matching skirt, Sitara looked very cute.

And her perfect curls are the highlight of this particular look. She completed her look with white shoes and silver hoop earrings.

Advertisement

5.Sitara Ghattamaneni goes all retro

Looking for some inspiration for retro parties? Sitara’s this look might be a must-have in your wardrobe.

With a full sleeves, turtle neck red top underneath a cute polka dots dress, she looked playful, chirpy, and a true Genz. Siatara completed her look by keeping her short wavy hair open and a small gold pendant that she always has on her neck.

With a full sleeves, turtle neck red top underneath a cute polka dots dress, she looked playful, chirpy, and a true Genz. Siatara completed her look by keeping her short wavy hair open and a small gold pendant that she always has on her neck.

6. Sitara Ghattamaneni rocks traditional red lehenga

Look at Sitara in her glamorous avatar in the beautiful red lehenga. The young star looked nothing less than an Indian princess in this traditional outfit. In one picture, she can be seen wearing a classic statement neckpiece and a bangle that further enhances her look.

Advertisement

To keep the traditional essence alive throughout the look, Sitara went for a small bindi.

7. Sitara’s Christmas outfit is all things bling and fun

This look by Sitara from 2022. She opted for a knee-length silver dress that matched the Christmas vibes. The ruffles made the dress stand out along with a cute silver hair accessory.

8. Sitara slays Barbie theme Party

Last but not least is this gorgeous pink dress that Sitara wore. If styled properly, this outfit and the overall look can make it to several occasions.

To complete her look, she let her hair open and added some baby pink lip shade.

Which look of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar is your absolute favorite? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments.

ALSO READ: 11 South Indian Movies Releasing in July 2024: Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Dhanush starrer Raayan and others