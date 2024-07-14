Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares picture perfect moment with Jyothika, Nayanthara from Anant-Radhika wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in presence of several A-listers on July 12 in Mumbai. Amongst them, Mahesh Babu was in attendance with his wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar, along with their daughter Sitara. After the culmination of the ceremony, Namrata took to her social media handle to share several inside photos from the star-studded affair. However, amongst all, one photo of her with two of the South film industry's biggest heroines Jyothika and Nayanthara has taken the internet by storm.

Namrata Shirodkar's photo with Jyothika and Nayanthara goes viral

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to share unseen inside photos from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. In one of the photos, she was seen posing alongside Nayanthara and Jyothika. The three exuded grace and royalty in their traditional ensembles.

Nayanthara opted for a beautiful gold saree with intricate weaving. She paired her ensemble with a matching blouse and accessorized with a statement necklace. Meanwhile, Namrata Shirodkar wore an ivory sharara set with detailed embroidery. She complemented her look with an elaborate necklace and matching earrings.

On the other hand, Jyotika stunned in a traditional silk saree in golden yellow with a pink border. She accessorized with a layered green beaded necklace, matching earrings, and a bracelet.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, "A celebration of two beautiful beings #Anant and @radhmerch1610 wishing them a lifetime of happiness, and love in this incredible journey called marriage!♥️♥️♥️#AnantAndRadhikaWedding #AmbaniWedding."

Advertisement

Mahesh Babu with family at Anant-Radhika’s wedding

At the wedding, Mahesh Babu made a stylish appearance in traditional attire, accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara. Fans were particularly impressed by Sitara’s ensemble for the event. She chose a champagne-colored sharara suit, complemented by minimal makeup and she kept her hair loose.

The main ceremony, following traditional Hindu Vedic customs, began on Friday, July 12, with the Shubh Vivah, or wedding ceremony. The celebrations continued on Saturday with the Shubh Aashirwad event. The final occasion, the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, is taking place on Sunday, July 14.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu shares photo with family from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding; calls it 'special night'