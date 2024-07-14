Mahesh Babu shares photo with family from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding; calls it 'special night'

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrated their marriage with an extravagant event in Mumbai on July 12. The grand occasion was attended by numerous A-listers from various fields. Among the attendees were several celebrities from the South Indian film industry, including Rajinikanth, Suriya, Jyotika, Nayanthara, and others. Mahesh Babu, who also attended the star-studded affair, later shared glimpses of the celebration on his social media platforms.

Mahesh Babu shares heartwarming note for Anant and Radhika

Mahesh Babu shared a special photo of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on his social media platform, X. He accompanied the photo with a heartfelt note, saying, "A special night celebrating the union of this lovely couple! Wishing the family & #AnantRadhika a lifetime of happiness in this beautiful journey of marriage."

In another photo, Mahesh Babu looked dapper posing with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara. The Guntur Kaaram star donned a black designer Jodhpuri suit, presenting a striking new look with long hair and a beard. Meanwhile, his wife and daughter wore matching traditional shararas, adding a touch of elegance to the occasion.

Mahesh Babu with MS Dhoni at the Ambani wedding

Social media lit up with excitement when Mahesh Babu shared a joyful photo with Indian cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Mahesh Babu posted the photo, captioning it, "With the legend! @mahi7781," accompanied by several love emoticons. Both stars were seen smiling and looking stylish in their traditional wedding attire.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in a series of close-up selfies, Sitara posed playfully for the camera with Kim Kardashian as she flashed a peace sign. Although Sitara didn't caption the post, she tagged Kim and included the hashtag ‘AnantRadhikaWedding’.

Former actress Namrata Shirodkar also shared multiple pictures on Instagram. The images included herself, Sitara, Mahesh Babu, Manish Malhotra, Nayanthara, Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai. Namrata's caption read, "A celebration of two beautiful beings #Anant and @radhmerch1610 wishing them a lifetime of happiness, and love in this incredible journey called marriage! #AnantAndRadhikaWedding #AmbaniWedding."

The wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are ongoing. Today, their wedding reception will be held, followed by a special reception for staff members on July 15.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu drops an iconic PIC with MS Dhoni from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding