INSIDE PICS: Naga Chaitanya poses at his lavish new home with Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj during Haldi ceremony

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 in the presence of their loved ones at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. After the wedding, actor Rana Daggubati took to his social media handle to share an unseen photo with cousin Chay. In the picture, the two look dapper dressed in traditional Indian attire.

While Naga Chaitanya can be seen donning a cream-colored kurta with a simple design, Rana Daggubati opted to wear a white kurta with an embroidered shawl. The two actors looked extremely happy during the Haldi ceremony and could not stop smiling while posing for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Rana captioned the post, "Pellikodudu (red heart emoji)." Soon after he made the post, fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "How lovely," while another commented, "Rana is more cute and looking like a new mappillai."

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka also shared a string of unseen photos of Naga Chaitanya with the caption, "Pellikoduku."

Recently, a video from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding ceremony went viral on social media. The video showcased Sobhita shedding tears of happiness as Chay ties the mangalsutra around her neck. The two then shared a candid moment and looked at each other with joy.

While they looked madly in love, Nagarjuna beamed with happiness as he blessed the couple. On the other hand, it also showed Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil joyfully whistling to celebrate the special occasion.

Last night, Nagarjuna shared the first photos from Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding. He further penned an emotional note that read, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives."

Nagarjuna shared that the celebration had a deeper meaning as it took place under the blessings of ANR's remarkable statue. The statue was installed to mark his centenary year. He felt as though ANR’s love and guidance were with them every step of the journey.

Meanwhile, several celebrities, including Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, attended the couple's wedding at the Annapurna Studios last night.

