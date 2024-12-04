UNSEEN PHOTOS: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala clicked holding hands during their secret vacation trip

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to step into a new chapter of their lives together, in a matter of a few hours from now. The couple’s wedding celebrations are in full swing at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, where they will get married today, December 4, following Telugu traditions. Ahead of the magical first looks of the duo surfacing on the internet, some special yet unseen frames of the two have now emerged.

Well, the pictures came afloat, all credit to the recent promo of Rana Daggubati’s chat show. As Naga Chaitanya would be the next guest in his cousin’s program, a few unseen pictures of the former and his soon-to-be wife Sobhita were shown, leaving everyone surprised.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Well, the first two pictures seem to be from one of the many vacations the couple had taken together. The couple looked amazing as they matched the casual holiday vibe in comfy outfits.

The third picture captures a special moment from their engagement ceremony, which took place in August this year.

For the unversed, Sobhita and Chay have been secretly dating one another for over a few years now. The couple managed to keep their relationship under wraps, avoiding media scrutiny.

Their wedding, which is set to take place today, is expected to be a grand spectacle in Hyderabad. The couple have shortlisted traditional outfits for their special day and will follow every traditional ritual as they step into a new life together.

Advertisement

Coming to the guests, the duo has invited some of the A-listers to be a part of their wedding. These include power couples Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar, Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni, and Allu Arjun-Allu Sneha Reddy.

Other guests besides them would be Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, PV Sindhu, Jr NTR and more. Further, the whole of Akkineni and Daggubati clan would also be present in the wedding celebrations.

ALSO READ: Namrata Shirodkar fought with sister Shilpa Shirodkar ahead of her entry into Bigg Boss 18; latter says, 'I really regret'